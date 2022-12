Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look ahead to the World Cup final between Argentina and France on The Gab and Juls Show. The pair reveal the starting XIs they expect to see from both sides, and wonder how each team will adjust to counter the dangers of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

