EVERY MAN CITY GOAL IN 22/23 SO FAR! HAALAND, ALVAREZ, DE BRUYNE AND MORE

Every single goal scored by Manchester City (all 56 of them) in the 2022/23 season so far, before the campaign came to a temporary halt for the 2022 World Cup.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Julian Alvarez and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.