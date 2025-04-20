Home Cup Games Scottish Cup FULL MATCH Tactical Cam! | Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen | Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi-Final
FULL MATCH Tactical Cam! | Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen | Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi-Final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Cancel
Scottish Cup

FULL MATCH Tactical Cam! | Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen | Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi-Final

- LUD:

► Subscribe: http://scotfa.co/cupsubscribe

►Twitter: http://scotfa.co/scuptw
►Facebook: http://scotfa.co/scotcupfb
►Instagram: http://scotfa.co/scupinsta

More from us on YouTube:
►Scotland National Team: http://scotfa.co/YTsubscribe
►Scottish FA: http://scotfa.co/ScotFAYT

► To Licence Scottish Cup match footage, please contact IMG Replay: https://bit.ly/3EwnzZI

Previous Video
scottish league cup

St. Johnstone v Celtic Highlights | Scottish Cup Semi-Final

Next Video
Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Top