Fulham 3 Brentford 2 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights

Brentford’s first Premier League Summer Series game ended in a 3-2 defeat in Philadelphia against west London neighbours Fulham.

Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer netted the Bees’ goals, but strikes from Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius were enough to secure the win for the Cottagers.

#PremierLeague #PLSummerSeries #BrentfordFC #Wissa #Ajer

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:

TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​

FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub

INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​

TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc

LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/