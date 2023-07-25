Home Pre-season friendly match Fulham 3 Brentford 2 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights

Brentford’s first Premier League Summer Series game ended in a 3-2 defeat in Philadelphia against west London neighbours Fulham.

Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer netted the Bees’ goals, but strikes from Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius were enough to secure the win for the Cottagers.

