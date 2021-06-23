Home International Games Euro 2020 France v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
France v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
Croatia v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021

1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any ITV Full Coverage Extra time and penalty if any

France v Switzerland – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the sixth match in the last 16, which takes place at National Arena Bucharest. Group F was the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ on paper, with holders Portugal, world champions France and three-time winners Germany drawn together alongside Hungary, and it was the French who finished top of the pile despite their only victory coming in their opener against Germany. Switzerland also only won one of their group matches, against Turkey, and will start as heavy underdogs against one of the tournament favourites

