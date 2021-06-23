France v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Croatia v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6,103 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
France v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
France v Switzerland – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the sixth match in the last 16, which takes place at National Arena Bucharest. Group F was the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ on paper, with holders Portugal, world champions France and three-time winners Germany drawn together alongside Hungary, and it was the French who finished top of the pile despite their only victory coming in their opener against Germany. Switzerland also only won one of their group matches, against Turkey, and will start as heavy underdogs against one of the tournament favourites