Croatia v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
Croatia v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021
1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any

Croatia v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 28 June 2021

Croatia v Spain – Coverage of the fifth last-16 match, which takes place at Parken in Copenhagen. Croatia’s victory over Scotland in their final group game helped them to finish second in Group D despite them losing 1-0 to England and drawing with the Czech Republic. Three-time winners Spain were hit by Covid in their camp and drew their opening two group fixtures against Sweden and Poland, but came into form in their match against Slovakia, recording an impressive 5-0 victory to finish second in Group E behind the Swedes

