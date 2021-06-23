Home International Games Euro 2020 BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights | 28 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights | 28 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s two round-of-16 games, as Spain face Croatia in Copenhagen and France take on Switzerland in Bucharest.

