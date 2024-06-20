France v Poland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Group D draws to its conclusion as France and Poland meet in Dortmund, with places in the knockout stage still to play for. The World Cup finalists are aiming to win their first European Championship title since 2000. France will hope superstar Kylian Mbappé can emulate his Qatar 2022 form, when he scored a staggering eight goals to win the tournament’s golden boot. Poland, meanwhile, are looking to qualify from the group stage of the Euros for just a second time and will be keen to improve on their poor showing in 2021 when they collected just one point from their three matches. Steve Bower provides the commentary.

