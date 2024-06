Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ange Postecoglou and Ian Wright as Gareth Southgate’s England side take on Slovenia in Cologne in their final Group C game

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|