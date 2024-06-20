Netherlands v Austria Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Full match replays coverage of an intriguing match between the Netherlands and Austria in Berlin as Group D reaches its conclusion. The Dutch – whose orange-clad supporters light up every major tournament – are returning to the country where they won their sole European Championship in 1988, and under manager Ronald Koeman, who was part of that victorious team, are hoping to create more memories this time around. These two sides were drawn in the same group at Euro 2020, with the Netherlands emerging 2-0 winners in Amsterdam thanks to goals in each half from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries. Despite defeat, Austria went on to finish second in the group behind the Dutch to qualify for the knockout stage of the Euros for the first time in their history. Commentary comes from Jonathan Pearce.

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|