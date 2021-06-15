BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 15 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s two Group F matches, with Euro 2016 winners Portugal visiting Hungary and world champions France away to Germany.