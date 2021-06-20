Home International Games Euro 2020 North Macedonia v Netherlands Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021
North Macedonia v Netherlands Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021
Ukraine v Austria Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: North Macedonia v Netherlands
North Macedonia take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam for their final group stage games of EURO 2020 as both teams have their sights set on a place in the last 16.

