A compilation of goals scored by a counter-attack in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah for Liverpool against Arsenal, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo partnering up to score for Manchester United against Bolton Wanderers, David Silva and Sergio Aguero combining for Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur, Jamie Vardy’s long-range effort for Leicester City, Ross Barkley’s solo run for Everton v Newcastle United and loads more!