Fantasy Premier League – 27 August 2021
James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Ben Crabtree on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether you should double-up on Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, whether it’s too early to use your wildcard, what to do with Manchester United assets including Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood and lots more!