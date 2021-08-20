Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League – 27 August 2021
Fantasy Premier League – 27 August 2021
Premier League World: Lucas Radebe

Fantasy Premier League – 27 August 2021

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Ben Crabtree on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether you should double-up on Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, whether it’s too early to use your wildcard, what to do with Manchester United assets including Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood and lots more!

