Fabrizio Romano. Haaland Will Dominate The Premier League. Man UTD Assistant? Manes Future.

This week on Gazzetta Dello FIVE, the guys discuss the biggest topics in the football world with Fabrizio Romano. Will ten Hag bring in his right hand man from Ajax? Erling Haaland to Manchester City is confirmed! What will his contract look like? Are Bayern Munich in for Sadio Mane? Why did Chelsea lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid. And of course, Fabrizio will answer questions from you, the fans! A jam packed episode of Gazzetta Dello FIVE with much more!

0:00; – Vibe with Five Recap

0:48; – Intro

1:05; – Haaland to Man City Confirmed

3:45; – Any other signings for City?

5:51; – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal?

7:09; – Sadio Mane linked with Bayern

8:42; – Declan Rice potential new contract

10:05; – Rudiger to Real Madrid confirmed

11:26; – New era for Chelsea & Kounde links

14:20; – Manchester United outgoings

16:01; – Marcus Rashford

17:11; – ten Hag’s Ajax assistant, Van der Gaag

19:13; – La Liga transfer news overview

20:08; – Serie A transfer news overview

21:04; – Fan question 1 – any news on Nketiah, Bissouma or Martial?

22:00; – Fan question 2 – What’s happening with Isco?

22:24; – Fan question 3 – Richarlison to MUFC?

22:55; – Outro

