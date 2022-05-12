Fabrizio Romano. Haaland Will Dominate The Premier League. Man UTD Assistant? Manes Future.

This week on Gazzetta Dello FIVE, the guys discuss the biggest topics in the football world with Fabrizio Romano. Will ten Hag bring in his right hand man from Ajax? Erling Haaland to Manchester City is confirmed! What will his contract look like? Are Bayern Munich in for Sadio Mane? Why did Chelsea lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid. And of course, Fabrizio will answer questions from you, the fans! A jam packed episode of Gazzetta Dello FIVE with much more!
0:00; – Vibe with Five Recap
0:48; – Intro
1:05; – Haaland to Man City Confirmed
3:45; – Any other signings for City?
5:51; – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal?
7:09; – Sadio Mane linked with Bayern
8:42; – Declan Rice potential new contract
10:05; – Rudiger to Real Madrid confirmed
11:26; – New era for Chelsea & Kounde links
14:20; – Manchester United outgoings
16:01; – Marcus Rashford
17:11; – ten Hag’s Ajax assistant, Van der Gaag
19:13; – La Liga transfer news overview
20:08; – Serie A transfer news overview
21:04; – Fan question 1 – any news on Nketiah, Bissouma or Martial?
22:00; – Fan question 2 – What’s happening with Isco?
22:24; – Fan question 3 – Richarlison to MUFC?
22:55; – Outro
