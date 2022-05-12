Good that Arsenal postponed in January – we are a better side now! | Spurs v Arsenal | Antonio Conte

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 On the importance of the game

2:40 Team News

3:14 On people’s opinions on Spurs last performances

6:05 On Arsenal postponing the game in January

8:10 If Spurs don’t get top four, is it a failure to Antonio?

10:38 On Jurgen Klopp’s comments – “Not liking Spurs style of football”

12:46 On Ryan Sessegnon

14:40 What’s changed in the team since the Arsenal game got postponed?

15:55 How close does Antonio think this team is, compared to where he wants them to be?

17:27 Has there been any complaints in the team about the tight schedule of games?

