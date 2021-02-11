FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw – 11 February 2021
FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw – 11 February 2021
Should the game at Molineux require extra time, then the draw will take place later following the conclusion of the tie.
The draw numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Manchester United
3 Sheffield United
4 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Southampton
5 Barnsley or Chelsea
6 Everton
7 Manchester City
8 Leicester City