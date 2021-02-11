FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw – 11 February 2021

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

Should the game at Molineux require extra time, then the draw will take place later following the conclusion of the tie.

The draw numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Manchester United

3 Sheffield United

4 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Southampton

5 Barnsley or Chelsea

6 Everton

7 Manchester City

8 Leicester City