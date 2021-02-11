Barnsley vs Chelsea Full Match – FA Cup | 11 February 2021

Barnsley v Chelsea – Gary Lineker presents coverage of the concluding tie of the round, held at Oakwell. Championship outfit Barnsley have eliminated Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers so far, but now face a tough task against Thomas Tuchel’s men, who have defeated Morecambe and Luton Town as they look to go one better than last season, when they were runners-up to Arsenal. Chelsea are the joint third most successful club in the history of this competition, having won it eight times. With analysis from Alan Shearer