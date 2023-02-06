Home Review Show Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Tottenham 1-0 Man City | Defeat on the road

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Tottenham 1-0 Man City | Defeat on the road

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Tottenham 1-0 Man City | Defeat on the road
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sports lawyer discusses the Premier League charges against Manchester City

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Harry Kane’s record breaking goal for Tottenham was enough to hand them all three points in London.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
The Women’s Football Show

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 6 February 2023

Next Video
Sports lawyer discusses the Premier League charges against Manchester City

Sports lawyer discusses the Premier League charges against Manchester City

Related videos

Top