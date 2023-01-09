Home Cup Games FA Cup EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-0 Chelsea | Mahrez, Alvarez & Foden goals seal FA Cup progress!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-0 Chelsea | Mahrez, Alvarez & Foden goals seal FA Cup progress!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-0 Chelsea | Mahrez, Alvarez & Foden goals seal FA Cup progress!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Is Wout Weghorst a good signing for Manchester United? | Good Morning Transfers

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

City ensured progress through to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup – and a clash with either Oxford or Arsenal – after seeing off Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez (2), Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden sent us through to the next stage of the competition.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Can Liverpool afford Jude Bellingham? | Good Morning Transfers

Can Liverpool afford Jude Bellingham? | Good Morning Transfers

Next Video
Is Wout Weghorst a good signing for Manchester United? | Good Morning Transfers

Is Wout Weghorst a good signing for Manchester United? | Good Morning Transfers

Related videos

Top