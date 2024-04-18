Home Cup Games FA Cup Manchester City v Chelsea Full Match – FA Cup Semi Final | 20 April 2024

Manchester City v Chelsea Full Match – FA Cup Semi Final | 20 April 2024

Manchester City v Chelsea Full Match – FA Cup Semi Final | 20 April 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jürgen Klopp post-match press conference | Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Extra time/ Pen if any Highlights

Gary Lineker hosts coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between holders Manchester City and eight-time winners Chelsea at Wembley, with a place in the 143rd FA Cup final at stake. The two sides met at this stage in 2021, with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea reaching the final after a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side. In fact, the Blues have made it to five of the last seven finals in this famous competition, but they have claimed the trophy just once in that spell, when they defeated Manchester United by a single goal in 2018. Gary is joined in the studio by Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Micah Richards, while commentary comes from Steve Wilson and Jermaine Jenas.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 20 April 2024

Next Video
Jürgen Klopp post-match press conference | Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp post-match press conference | Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool

Related videos

Top