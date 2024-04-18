Coventry City v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup Semi Final | 21 April 2024

Mark Pougatch is joined by Karen Carney, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright for coverage of the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-final between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if any

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|