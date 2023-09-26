EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest | Foden & Haaland score as 10-man CITY win!

Watch the best of the action from City’s 2 – 0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

Two incredible team goals finished by Foden and Haaland gave City a deserved 2-0 lead at the break, before a fiery clash saw Rodri receive a red card just after the restart. City battled through the second half to maintain their lead and clean sheet.

That makes it a perfect six wins from six in the Premier League as the treble winners aim to reclaim their crown.

