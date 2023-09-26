Home Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest | Foden & Haaland score as 10-man CITY win!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest | Foden & Haaland score as 10-man CITY win!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest | Foden & Haaland score as 10-man CITY win!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: BRENTFORD 1-3 EVERTON

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the best of the action from City’s 2 – 0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

Two incredible team goals finished by Foden and Haaland gave City a deserved 2-0 lead at the break, before a fiery clash saw Rodri receive a red card just after the restart. City battled through the second half to maintain their lead and clean sheet.

That makes it a perfect six wins from six in the Premier League as the treble winners aim to reclaim their crown.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Next Video
EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: BRENTFORD 1-3 EVERTON

EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: BRENTFORD 1-3 EVERTON

Related videos

Top