Home Leagues Premier League - EPL EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?

EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?

EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Golazzo Live – BT Sports | 19 February 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch every Riyad Mahrez goal for Man City!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
BENCH CAM | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | All the reactions to a dramatic victory!

BENCH CAM | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | All the reactions to a dramatic victory!

Next Video
serie a full match

Golazzo Live – BT Sports | 19 February 2023

Related videos

Top