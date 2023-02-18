Home Post-match Reaction and Interview BENCH CAM | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | All the reactions to a dramatic victory!

BENCH CAM | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | All the reactions to a dramatic victory!

BENCH CAM | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | All the reactions to a dramatic victory!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Take a closer look at the action, reactions and more on the Arsenal bench as we defeated Aston Villa at Villa Park.

#arsenal

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube
Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook
Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter
Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram
Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

Previous Video
Anfield | Champions League nights

Anfield | Champions League nights

Next Video
EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?

EVERY RIYAD MAHREZ GOAL FOR MAN CITY | Which of the 74 is his best so far?

Related videos

Top