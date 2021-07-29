Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Everton vs Pumas UNAM – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Everton vs Pumas UNAM – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Full Match

Everton vs Pumas UNAM – Full Match | Pre-season friendly

Moise Kean was on target to make it two wins out of two for Everton in America. Watch all the best bits of our 1-0 victory over Mexican side Pumas here.

