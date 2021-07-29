Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Milton Keynes Dons vs Tottenham Hotspur -Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Milton Keynes Dons vs Tottenham Hotspur -Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Milton Keynes Dons vs Tottenham Hotspur -Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Check out extended highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory over MK Dons during pre-season.

