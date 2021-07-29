Manchester United vs Brentford – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Leicester City – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
352 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester United vs Brentford – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Enjoy all four sublime goals as the Reds shared four goals with Premier League new boys Brentford in a thoroughly entertaining pre-season match at Old Trafford.