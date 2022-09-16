Home TV Show News and Interviews EVERTON V WEST HAM | FRANK LAMPARD PRESS CONFERENCE | PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 7

Mikel Arteta Reacts To Ben White Not Making The England Squad | Mikel Arteta Press Conference

Everton manager Frank Lampard faces the media on Friday (1.30pm BST) ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against West Ham, See what the boss has to say about potential team news by tuning in live.

