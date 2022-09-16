I would LOVE Arsene Wenger to come back! | Mikel Arteta | Brentford v Arsenal

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:16 – Manager of the month: It’s a result of winning football games, and a thank you to the players.

00:47 – Injury news: Updates will be tomorrow after the last training session.

01:07 – First game since FC Zurich away: We have adapted our schedule to be as competitive as we can.

01:45 – Brentford’s fight to claim points: What Brentford have done is remarkable and it’ll be difficult to beat them.

02:17 – Message for the Queen: What the country has done shows the legacy that she has left and what she’s left behind.

02:59 – Manger of the month a reflection on the start of the season: Winning football games reflect our performances.

03:32 – Emile Smith Rowe: He’s had discomfort in the groin and we’re monitoring him.

04:14 – Ben White’s exclusion from England squad: Ben’s played in both positions and to have someone so versatile is important. Whenever Ben gets the call he’ll be ready.

04:50 – Gabriel Jesus’ exclusion from the Brazil squad and speaking to the players about it: I haven’t, but I need to convince the players to accept the reason and keep their head down.

05:26 – Arsene Wenger not returning to the Emirates: I would love him to. But he will return when it’s right for him and the club.

06:01 – A completely different Arsenal: This is Arsenal football club. The environment has changed and we need to keep it like that.

06:43 – Picking players on form over trust: Gareth picks the best team now, but it doesn’t mean that will be the case in November and we are helping Ben.

07:27 – Ivan Toney’s unusual rise to England: I think it’s a great story, the same with Jamie Vardy, which means the opportunities are open for everybody.

08:03 – Would that story happen in Spain: I haven’t seen it yet over there. Maybe something to think about.

08:15 – Thomas Frank: He’s done an incredible job, and he deserves a lot of credit.

08:42 – Relieved that Brentford game is going ahead: When you look at the schedule it would be impossible to have not played this weekend.

09:03 – Is Ben White fit?: He is.

09:10 – Is anyone 100% out: We have 24 hours if one or two can be considered.

09:41 – Creating a gap from the others: Seeing the table and where you are it’s important to create a gap.

10:11 – Similar team talk to last season post Brentford: If you have any ideas please tell me!

10:44 – Marquinhos’ performance: I was looking at the faces of the staff and the rest of the players. Marquinhos’ smile is enough for us.

11:21 – A sign Marquinhos can play in the Prem?: His attitude can’t be any better and he might get a chance.

11:52 – Ukraine announcing Zinchenko is injured: We will address it tomorrow.

12:24 – Ben White flipping positions from right back to centre back: When you’re planning to do something, you have to have the certainty that the player wants to do it.

13:09: Tomiyasu or White playing at centre back: Both can play central defence as well. We have the options there.

13:44 – Ivan Toney tweet: Anyone can write what they want and I can use it in the most powerful way.

14:02 – Would you accept your players sending tweets like that?: I’m happy the way my players act.

-END-

HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

——-

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#afc #arsenal #premierleague