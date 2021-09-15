EVERTON 24/7: EP.1 DEMARAI GRAY | AT HOME AND BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE BLUES!

Airing monthly, each episode we will get closer to a First-Team player than ever before, uncovering personal stories and rituals in the week leading up to a match.

It will also track the progress of our 2021/22 season, including all the ups and downs that form part of a Premier League campaign.

The opening episode sees us invited to the new apartment of summer signing Gray, who discusses his early life growing up Birmingham, the journey that has shaped him to the player he is today, never feeling love like he’s experienced from Evertonians, why family is so important and his matchday routines ahead of a game.

We also have exclusive camera angles from the 25-year-old’s dazzling display against the Clarets, including never-before-seen shots of his coolly-taken goal and celebration in front of the Sir Philip Park Stand, and a post-match interview on the pitch before he headed home from Goodison Park.

