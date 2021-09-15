Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Mohammed Salah – 100 Premier League Goals

Mohammed Salah – 100 Premier League Goals

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League, by opening Liverpool’s scoreline during their match against Leeds on September 12.

