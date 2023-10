Erling Haaland vs Mohamed Salah | FPL Gameweek 10 | Fantasy Show

Are Erling Haaland (Man City) & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) essential? Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)? Who are the best midfield options? Kelly Somers and Az Phillips discuss these questions and more in this week’s episode of the Fantasy Show.

Gameweek 10 deadline: Friday 27 October at 18:30 BST

0:00 Intro

1:43 Erling Haaland vs Mohamed Salah

7:38 Wildcards

13:04 Budget midfield options

16:57 Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka?

18:18 Best 3 midfielders under £7.5m for GW10?

19:47 Keep Son Heung-min & James Maddison?

23:36 Captain picks

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#FantasyShow #PremierLeague #FantasyPremierLeague #FPL #Football #Soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)