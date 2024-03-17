Erik ten Hag Post-match Press Conference – FA Cup

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Man Utd match-winner Amad Diallo after their FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

In an epic encounter at Old Trafford, Diallo scored a late winner in extra time to see Man Utd beat Liverpool in the FA Cup.

After the success, Ten Hag lavished praise on Diallo after a difficult season to date at Man Utd for the youngster.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #manchesterunited #manunited #manutd #manchesterutd #mufc #eriktenhag #tenhag #facup #emiratesfacup #pressconference