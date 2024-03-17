Jurgen Klopp Post-match Press Conference – FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool really struggled at times in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Man Utd.

Despite twice taking the lead, Liverpool saw their hopes of a quadruple dashed by Man Utd.

After the defeat, Klopp gave an honest assessment and admitted Liverpool struggled during their defeat at Man Utd.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #liverpoolfc #lfc #liverpool #jurgenklopp #klopp #facup #emiratesfacup #pressconference