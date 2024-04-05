Erik ten Hag post match press conference – Chelsea v Man United

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United’s incredible late defeat at Stamford Bridge.

TIMESTAMPS:

We were dominating the game and then in stoppage time we didn’t manage it.

Lack of focus?: I don’t know what it is but you need to do your job

Antony?: We doninated the game and our wide players were dangerous. He’s progressing. He’s stepping up.

Concerned games are too chaotic?: We have to make the better decisions. We can be a massive threat on the counter. We are unstoppable, but we need to read the tempo.

Injured centre backs: it doesn’t help. They know how to get a win over the line so I can’t tell ahead of Sunday.

Confident Varane can play?: I don’t know.

