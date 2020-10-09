Home Friendly match England vs Wales Full Match – International Friendly | 8 October 2020
England vs Wales Full Match – International Friendly | 8 October 2020
Juan Mata’s 50 Goals for Manchester United | Every Goal

England v Wales
Source 1 - Full Match Source 2 - 1st Half 2nd Half

England vs Wales Full Match – International Friendly | 8 October 2020

England v Wales. Mark Pougatch presents coverage of this international friendly from Wembley, with Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Chris Coleman, Lee Dixon and Sam Matterface.

