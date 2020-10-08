Home TV Show News and Interviews Juan Mata’s 50 Goals for Manchester United | Every Goal
Juan Mata’s 50 Goals for Manchester United | Every Goal
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Denmark v Faroe Islands Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
53 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Juan Mata’s 50 Goals for Manchester United | Every Goal

After Juan Mata hit his 50th goal for Manchester United in last night’s win over Brighton, look back on all fifty of the Spanish playmaker’s strikes for the Reds here!

 

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
friendly-match

Denmark v Faroe Islands Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Related videos

Top