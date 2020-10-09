Home Friendly match England v Wales – Highlight Show | ITV
England v Wales – Highlight Show | ITV
England vs Wales Full Match – International Friendly | 8 October 2020

England v Wales – Highlight Show | ITV

England v Wales. Action from the friendly at Wembley Stadium, as the rivals battled it out for bragging rights. The sides last met in the group stage of Euro 2016, when Gareth Bale gave the Welsh the lead, but the Three Lions prevailed 2-1 thanks to goals by substitutes Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge

