Home International Games Euro 2024 Denmark v Serbia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Denmark v Serbia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Denmark v Serbia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

England vs Slovenia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights

Coverage from UEFA Euro 2024 as Group C reaches its climax with Denmark playing Serbia in Munich while England take on Slovenia in their last group game in Cologne – with only the top two in the group guaranteed a place in the last 16 and just the four best third-placed teams in each group also earning a place in the knockout stages, the pressure is on to get a result. Commentary for this match comes from Joe Speight and Andros Townsend.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
England vs Slovenia

England vs Slovenia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Related videos

Top