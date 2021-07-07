England v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 7 July 2021

England v Denmark – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the second semi-final, as the winners of the fourth and third quarter-finals meet at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions have grown into this tournament, topping Group D thanks to efficient if not spectacular 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic, and a 0-0 draw with Scotland. They then laid to rest some of their past demons with a 2-0 victory over Germany in the last-16, and thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome in the quarter-finals, becoming the first team in the history of the competition to keep five consecutive clean sheets in their first five games. Denmark have bounced back from the brink of elimination to reach the last four, riding a wave of emotion along the way. Influential midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening match with Finland, which they would go on to lose 1-0. They were then beaten 2-1 by Belgium in their second group match, but came storming