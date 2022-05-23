England squad: Jarrod Bowen and James Justin handed first call-ups for Nations League matches

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jarrod Bowen and James Justin have been handed their first call-ups to the England squad ahead of next month’s Nations League matches.

Bowen is included for the first time after scoring 18 goals and assisting another 13 as he helped West Ham to seventh in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-finals, while Justin is named after returning from a serious knee injury to feature regularly for Leicester in 2022.

Gareth Southgate spoke about the reasons behind his squad selection and offered his opinion on a number of topics including fan misbehaviour, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s post about mental health and Jake Daniels becoming the UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay.

00:00 – England team announced

01:39 – Jarrod Bowen makes the squad

02:37 – Tomori in, Mings Out

03:58 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s post on mental health

05:31 – How important are these games?

06:56 – Was James Maddison close to making the squad?

07:40 – Thoughts on pitch invasions and player safety

09:42 – Why did Gareth Southgate chose James Justin?

10:29 – Why is Jordan Henderson not in the squad?

12:20 – Club vs Country comments

14:20 – Could Eric Dier make into the squad next time?

15:19 – Is this your last chance to look at new players before Qatar?

16:00 – Will Saka be protected?

17:18 – Message to fans going to Munich

19:00 – Thoughts on Tomori and Abraham’s achievements in Italy

21:39 – Will more English players go to Italy?

22:38 – Thoughts on Jake Daniels

24:50 – Roundup of press conference

