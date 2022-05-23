ALL Real Madrids GOALS in the Champions League 21/22

Compilation of all the goals that Real Madrid has scored in the 21/22 Champions League. From the start in the group stage with Rodrygo’s first goal, going through the knockout rounds against PSG, Chelsea or Manchester City. The comebacks that will go down in history, Benzema’s panenka goal at the Etihad, Asensio’s great goal against Inter or Vini jr’s work of art against Shakhtar among others.
🎥 SUBSCRIBE
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international
🙌 JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION:
https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube