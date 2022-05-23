Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL ALL Real Madrids GOALS in the Champions League 21/22

ALL Real Madrids GOALS in the Champions League 21/22

ALL Real Madrids GOALS in the Champions League 21/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

England squad: Jarrod Bowen and James Justin handed first call-ups for Nations League matches

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Compilation of all the goals that Real Madrid has scored in the 21/22 Champions League. From the start in the group stage with Rodrygo’s first goal, going through the knockout rounds against PSG, Chelsea or Manchester City. The comebacks that will go down in history, Benzema’s panenka goal at the Etihad, Asensio’s great goal against Inter or Vini jr’s work of art against Shakhtar among others.

🎥 SUBSCRIBE
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international

🙌 JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION:
https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
England squad: Jarrod Bowen and James Justin handed first call-ups for Nations League matches

England squad: Jarrod Bowen and James Justin handed first call-ups for Nations League matches

Related videos

Top