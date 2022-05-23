Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL WEMBLEY 78: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge | HIGHLIGHTS

ROME 77: Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach | HIGHLIGHTS

Watch key highlights as Kenny Dalglish made it back-to-back European Cups for Liverpool on home soil, with a second-half goal for the Reds.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Get 30% off an annual subscription with the code 30G022 https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

