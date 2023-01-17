Home Cup Games FA Cup Elliot screamer puts Liverpool into fourth round | FA Cup Highlights

Elliot screamer puts Liverpool into fourth round | FA Cup Highlights

Elliot screamer puts Liverpool into fourth round | FA Cup Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Liverpool claims their first win since the turn of the year as Harvey Elliott’s stunning strike proves enough to beat Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport #facup #liverpool

Elliot screamer puts Liverpool into fourth round | FA Cup Highlights

Previous Video
Wigan v Luton | Key Moments | Third Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Wigan v Luton | Key Moments | Third Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Next Video
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Related videos

Top