Erik ten Hag EMBARGOED pre-match press conference | Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Embargoed pre-match press conference with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on 18th January.

**DO NOT copy and re-upload any part of this video anywhere otherwise copyright strikes will be made! You do not have my permission to use this footage**

Please like the video and share wherever you can!

To make sure you don’t miss any videos please:

Subscribe to this channel : http://bit.ly/RedDevilsLatestSub

Follow on Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/RedDevilLatest

Like on Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/RedDevilsLatest

#manutd #tenhag #mufc

Erik ten Hag press conference today

0:00 Last time you were at Palace was when you watched the team lose (before taking over)

1:00 Do you have great trust in the players now?

1:53 Does the City result give this team that belief the great Man Utd teams had?

2:37 How much of an improvement have you seen in Garnacho’s attitude and all-round play?

4:13 How pleased have you been with Luke Shaw’s attitude and growth?

5:29 Did it feel like a gamble playing him at centre-half against City with Haaland?

6:27 Outro | Please like the video and subscribe!