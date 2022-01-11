Edinson Cavani pledges future to Manchester United

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Edinson Cavani has pledged to stay at Manchester United for the rest of the season following speculation that he might leave Old Trafford.
