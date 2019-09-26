Home TV Show News and Interviews Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal
Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal
Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal for £45m.

Chilwell is Chelsea’s third addition of the summer after the arrivals of winger Hakim Ziyech, 27, from Ajax and striker Timo Werner, 24, from RB Leipzig.

The defender, 23, is a Leicester academy product who made his debut for the club in 2015, and had a contract with the Foxes until 2024.

He missed the final five matches of the 2019-20 season with a foot injury.

Chelsea took fourth place and a Champions League place at the expense of Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season in July.

