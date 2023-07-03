Home Leagues Bundesliga Dominik Szoboszlai – All Goals & Assists in the Bundesliga Ever

Dominik Szoboszlai – All Goals & Assists in the Bundesliga Ever

Dominik Szoboszlai – All Goals & Assists in the Bundesliga Ever
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Cesc Fàbregas • Evolving role under Arsène Wenger at Arsenal • Masterclass

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All Goals & Assists from Dominik Szoboszlai!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed another terrific season for RB Leipzig.
The 22-year-old Hungarian was one of the Bundesliga’s most lethal midfielders in the 2022/23 season, which is as good a reason as any for us to show you all his goals and assists ever in the Bundesliga of him. Which goal or assist is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

Previous Video
Roy Returns for 23/24

Roy Returns for 23/24

Next Video
Cesc Fàbregas • Evolving role under Arsène Wenger at Arsenal • Masterclass

Cesc Fàbregas • Evolving role under Arsène Wenger at Arsenal • Masterclass

Related videos

Top