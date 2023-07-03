Cesc Fàbregas • Evolving role under Arsène Wenger at Arsenal • Masterclass

Subscribe to the CV Academy… https://bit.ly/3DgUqAp

0:22 – Intro

0:41 – Early Arsenal days and playing in the double pivot

2:24 – A different way and the 2005/06 Champions League

7:50 – The 2007/08 team and role as a number 10

11:44 – Arsène Wenger’s obsession with playing forward

In the first of three exclusive Masterclass features on the iconic Coaches’ Voice tactics board, Cesc Fàbregas gives a brilliant insight into the way his role evolved under Arsène Wenger during his eight-year stay at Arsenal.

Fàbregas first broke into an Arsenal team that had gone the whole Premier League season undefeated in 2003/04, and here he reflects on playing alongside Patrick Vieira in Wenger’s traditional 4-4-2 formation. He goes on to explain the shift to a 4-3-3, and his adapted role in a team – still featuring the likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pirès, Freddie Ljungberg and Gilberto – that reached the 2006 Champions League final.

He continues the Masterclass with a look at Wenger’s next-generation Arsenal team, and how he became the chief midfield creator in a side brimming with the attacking talents of Robin van Persie, Emmanuel Adebayor, Tomás Rosicky and Alexander Hleb. Finally, Fàbregas explains his move into the team’s number 10 position, his adapted role in attacking transition and Wenger’s obsession with his midfielders playing forward.

It’s a fascinating session with an intelligent footballer starting out on his own coaching journey.

